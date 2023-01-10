Bhopal: ‘NRIs stopped outside, BJP leaders brought shame to country’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The act of BJP leaders at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention held in Indore has brought shame to the country. The BJP leaders were sitting inside Brilliant Convention Centre (PBD venue) while NRIs were told to sit outside. This was stated by Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh Rajput at a press conference held here on Tuesday.

“During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Monday, about 3,000 NRIs were stopped at the gate of convention hall. They were told that seats have been filled, they can sit outside and can watch the programme on television. The issue had sparked row in political galleries,” Dr Rajput said.

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma demanded to know whether the NRI meet had turned into a BJP meet. “The government had organised BJP meet in the name of NRI meet. The real invitees remained outside and BJP members sat inside. Why?” he said.

