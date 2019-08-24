Bhopal: NRI complains to CM over Twitter, gets solution in 6 hrs

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath government swung into action after an NRI Manoj Varghese complained through twitter on Friday, that his property was taken over by a person claiming to be supporter of energy minister Priyavrat Singh.

Manoj Varghese, working in Muscat since 1994, tweeted that his house in Saket Nagar in Indore has been taken over by one Shivraj Sinh Limdi. “Police is threatening us under his pressure. We are honest and only look up for help,” tweeted Varghese.

In another tweet, Varghese wrote “He is using name of your minister Priyavrat Singh. He is threatening with the help of police.”

CM immediately took cognisance of the tweet and asked the police to take action. A team headed by SP Yusuf Qureshi was immediately dispatched to the spot that took statements of the persons concerned.

The person, who is said to have been in possession of the house gave in writing that he will evacuate the house within 15 days.

Impressed by overall development, Varghese thanked CM- that too through a tweet, he wrote, “I am thankful to respected CM Mr Kamal Nath for the prompt reply. I bestow my appreciation for the police force, especially DGP MP VK Singh, ADG Indore Varun Kapoor…and entire team for redressal.”

On the other hand, energy minister, who was left red faced after allegations replied to Varghese’s tweet and wrote, “I have nothing to do with the issue between you and Shivraj Sinh Limdi. It is a by-party issue which should be settled between you both. I am not interfering in this, kindly keep me out.”