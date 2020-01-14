Bhopal: Now SED to train private school teachers

BHOPAL: Agreeing to demand of Private School Owners Association (PSOA) school education minister Prabhuram Choudhary has announced that now school education department (SED) will also train teachers of private schools.

A meeting of PSOA and school education minister was held on Tuesday in presence of senior officials of SED including the principal secretary and the commissioner.

Minister Choudhary said that private schools should engage teachers who have qualified the eligibility test organized by the Professional Examination Board. This would ensure quality education for the students.

Listening to the problems faced by the private school owners, minister said that owners will not have to run to school offices for affliation every year. This process will be made online from next academic session, said the minister.

President of the association, Ajit Singh had urged the minister to make the process related to recognition of schools easy and transparent. “School owners from towns approach the joint director but for rural areas distance to the office is a big challenge,” said Singh. It was after this that minister announced online process for recognition of schools.

Private school owners also raised the issue of late payment of fees under the Right to Education Act. “Our payments are delayed very often. This leads to problem in running our schools,” said Singh. He said that school education department should abolish its condition of taking registered rent agreement and take notorised rent agreement.

School education minister asked the officials to address all genuine issues of the private school owners but refused to budge on the proposed condition of having at least one acre of land for opening of a school.