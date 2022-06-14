Bhopal: Now, Raj Bhavan to hold meeting of registrars every month

Principal Secretary to the Governor, DP Ahuja chairing a meeting of university registrars at the Bhavan in the city on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):In a first, Raj Bhavan has decided to hold monthly meeting of registrars of government universities in the state. Principal Secretary to the Governor, DP Ahuja gave this information in a meeting of registrars at the Bhavan in the city on Tuesday.

The convocation ceremony, examination results, adherence to academic calendar, court cases were reviewed at the meeting. Information was received regarding the under construction works of the university, audit and pending cases at the government level, the status of publication of seniority list and filling of vacant posts.

Discussions were held about projects in progress and completed under RUSA, status of sickle cell in adopted villages, employment oriented courses, skill upgradation and placement related works.

Ahuja laid special emphasis on conducting the examinations and evaluation works in time-limit. Strict instructions have been given to take punitive action against those who are apathetic towards the work. He said that the course wise publication of the date of examinations and results for the session 2021-22 should be made on the website of the university in compliance with the academic calendar as decided by the government.

Similarly, course wise dates of examinations and results of the upcoming academic session 2022-23 should also be mandatorily displayed on the website. He directed the registrars to review all the ongoing and pending cases in the courts. It should be identified which case can be resolved at the university level or the Chancellor level. A clear report in this regard should be submitted to the Bhavan Secretariat.

He has given instructions to review the audit objections in the updated status and take action to resolve them in time-limit. According to the structural organisation of the university, it was told to fix the time-limit to fill the vacant posts.

Read Also Indore: Around 400 students punished for cheating in DAVV exams