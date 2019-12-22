Bhopal: Now nomadic tribe expresses apprehension over NRC

BHOPAL: After resentment expressed by various sections of society over National Register of Citizens (NRC) now members of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes have also come forward expressing apprehensions of its affect on more than 50 lakh such people in Madhya Pradesh.

“Madhya Pradesh has a population of more than 50 lakh nomadic and semi-nomadic people living across the state. These people do not have permanent dwellings, how can one expect documents from them,” said Devi Singh, who works for welfare of such tribes.

Madhya Pradesh state government has identified 51 such tribes residing in the state. Most prominent among those include pastoral and non-pastoral communities like gadaria, lohar, banjara, kanjar, pardhi, jogi etc. These tribes were identified in 2008 and also during preparation for Renke Commission report.

Several governments tried to bring people of these tribes under documentation process but a special campaign was done at all India level in 2004 to make their caste certificates. However, only caste certificates of about 12-15% of these people were made-indicating failure of campaign.

Hira Pardhi said that most of the people of his community keep moving and was sure that most of the people not only from his community but most of the nomadic people will be unable to present any papers.

In India, roughly 10 per cent of the population is Denotified and Nomadic. While the number of Denotified Tribes is about 150, the population of Nomadic Tribes consists of about 500 different communities. While the Denotified Tribes have almost settled in various states of the country, the nomadic communities continue to be largely nomadic in pursuit of their traditional professions.