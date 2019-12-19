Bhopal: Now local govt representatives giving wrong info in nomination to face penalty, jail

BHOPAL: Corporator or the Municipal Corporation mayor, Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad president. Including Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad Panchayat, District Panchayat will face imrprisonment and penalty for giving wrong information in nomination form.

The bill to amend Local Bodies Representative Act was brought by urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh, in state Assembly on Thursday.

The bill will equally effect urban bodies and three tier Panchayat Raj institutions: gram panchahat, janpad panchayat and district panchahat.

After passage of bill by the Assembly, minister stated that motive of bill was to bring transparency in local bodies elections. The minister added, “Like it is mentioned in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, under which the MLAs and MPs are elected.”

He added that under the provisions six months imprisonment, or penalty of Rs 25,000 or both could be imposed on the representative supplying wrong information.

BJP MLA Shailendra Jain welcomed the bill and asked the minister to incorporate the provisions to terminate the membership or the post of the culprit.

He also added that some of the people are hiding the facts related to their income, criminal history and others and are contesting the election. Sometimes these people provide scrupulous information and win elections and become public representatives in contravention to provisions of Constitution, “The government had done good work to stop such people in first hand.” The minister added that the provisions sought are already available in RPA 1951.