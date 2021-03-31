Bhopal: Now, it is ‘April Cool’ instead of ‘April Fool’

Bhopal: The cruel sun has begun to cast its pitiless glare at a time when the coronavirus has again crept into the city. To counter the blazing April, a group of social workers has come up with a plan to keep residents cool. As the mercury has crossed 40° Celsius and the sky is raining fire, a group of Bhopalis has come together to plant saplings and nurture the existing ones.

A social worker, Prabha Gaur, told Free Press that summer has come early this year. March no more feels like spring and April is going to be hotter, she says. Nature has been giving hints of its fury for the past few years and it is high time that people understood the severity of climate change, says Prabha. Plantation is one way to calm down nature’s aggression. However, society needs to do more, she says.

Gaur says many politicians, famous figures and people, in general, run plantation drives. But there is nobody to take care of those plants after they leave with a picture for their social media, she says.

The prime goal of ‘April Cool’ is to help plants sustain together as a community as, at the end of the day, it is going to benefit the community where the sapling has been planted, says Gaur.