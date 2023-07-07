 Bhopal: Now, House Session To Begin From July 11, Continue Till July 15
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon session has been extended for a day. A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday. Now, the session, which was to start from July 10 and to end on July 14, is now beginning from July 11and concluding on July 15. The work, which was to be done on July 10, has been shifted to July 15.

The second installment of Ladli Behna Yojna will be given to the beneficiaries on July 10. All the ministers will take part in the event to be held in different districts. This is the reason that the monsoon session has been extended for a day.

article-image
