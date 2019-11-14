Bhopal: Now, Gaon ki beti and Pratibha Kiran bear the brunt

BHOPAL: Is the department of higher education facing fund crunch? After salaries of hundreds of professors and other staff members being stuck for past couple of months, now the colleges have started complaining about scholarship for girls not being sanctioned. Though, it has been claimed that scholarship could not be sanctioned due to technical glitches, however, a section has blames it on fund crunch.

The question about financial crunch/mismanagement is doing rounds in higher offices of the Department Of Higher Education (DHE) as several colleges have complained about sanctioning issues in Gaon ki Beti and Pratibha Kiran scholarships- specially meant for girl students.

The colleges that have complained to the higher authorities of the department say that no allocation of funds has been made in the year 2019-20. “While accepting the applications for Gaon ki Beti and Pratibha Kiran scholarships, the computer software does not show the option for year 2019-20. We have complained only after trying all solutions,” said a college principal, wishing anonymity.

Admitting the problem indirectly, the department has written to principals of all government colleges to report the problem through email to the issued ids. Higher education department has also said that such colleges should email the problem along with screenshot of desktop by November 30.

Hundreds of professors, assistant professors and other staff members including clerks and peons from across the state haven’t received their salaries for past four months. Senior officials of the department had cited technical reasons then also for delay in salary of the staff members.

However, a section of officials differ and say that budget demand made by finance section of the department of higher education was not made properly resulting to such embarrassing situation for the government.