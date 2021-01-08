Bhopal: Now, former minister Vishnoi pours out anger on Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Former minister Ajay Vishnoi, angry about being deprived of a Cabinet berth, has begun to pour out his rage against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Vishnoi has raised the issue of distribution of districts among ministers, after speaking about the neglect of the Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions.

In a tweet to Chouhan, Vishnoi has written that the distribution of districts among ministers for solution to local problems is getting delayed. He wrote: “When Chouhan celebrates the first anniversary of the fourth term of his tenure as chief minister, he should complete that work. And he, himself, should take charge of Rewa and Jabalpur.”

Ten months have passed since the BJP government was formed, but the districts have not been distributed among the ministers who are keen on taking charge. In July, Chouhan spoke about the distribution of districts, but it was not done, although a long time has since passed.

When Vishnoi raised the issue of a lack of representation of the Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions in the Cabinet, he urged Chouhan to take charge of Rewa and Jabalpur. Vishnoi targeted Chouhan again for not getting a ministerial berth.