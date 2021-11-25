Bhopal: Now, Congress demands to rename Minto Hall after tribal freedom fighter Tantya Mama

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has demanded to rename the Minto Hall after tribal freedom fighter Tantya Bhil known as Tantya Mama.

The demands of the Congress party came on the heels of BJP leaders’ demands to rename certain places across the state.

On Wednesday, BJP’s state secretary Rajnessh Agrawal demanded to rename the Minto Hall on the name Dr Harisingh Gaur. “I request to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to rename Minto Hall after Dr Harisingh Gaur- an educationist, found of several universities and also vice chairman of Samvidhan Sabha,” Agrawal had tweeted.

Few hours later, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, “We are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava. The Minto Hall, which is symbol of slavery, should be renamed after Mama Tantya Bhil. This will be a tribute to him.”

He further added that BJP’s working committee meeting is scheduled to be held at Minto Hall. “A proposal to rename Minto Hall should unanimously be passed in BJP’s working committee meeting,” Saluja tweeted.

Notably, the state government has recently sent a proposal to Indian Railway to rename Patalpani Railway station on the name of Tantya Mama.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:46 PM IST