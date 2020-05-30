Bhopal: Now Char Imli is not containment area but still barricaded

BHOPAL: Char Imli where mostly bureaucrats and ministers have official residences, once had just two corona positive cases- former PS (Health) Pallavi Jain and cook of Jaideep Prasad, Rail IG.

They have been cured and so containment of Char Imli should have been lifted. But still roads leading to Akshay Heart Hospital through Char Imli have been barricaded to check the vehicular traffic and public.

It seems that administration’s focus is only on the protection and safety of VIPs and bureaucrats from COVID-19 infection rather than curbing the spread of infections in public. Such barricading causes problems to public in general. If anyone wants to go to Akshay Heart Hospital, he will have to go through Habibganj police station as road leading from 5-no Bus stop petrol pump to Char Imli has been blocked.

Similarly, other approach roads to Char Imli have also been blocked. There is another entry point at Arera Colony and that too is barricaded ‘permanently’.

All these show the administration’s main focus is to protect only bureaucrats.

‘Children from slums don’t follow social distancing norms’

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “It is true that containment has ended around Char Imli with recovery of Pallavi Jain and cook of Jaideep Prasad, but problem is that children from the nearby slums do not adhere social distancing and they start playing cricket and plucking mangoes. So just to make them and their parents aware that they have to adhere social distancing and follow norms, we did not remove the barricades from all roads leading to Char Imli.”