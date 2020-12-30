Bhopal: Now, breath analysers, too, will be sanitised

BHOPAL: Breath analysers will be sanitised after checks of alchohol consumption by commuters in Bhopal. Also, the cops will use it only when it becomes absolutely necessary. The Bhopal police have begun checking the roads of Bhopal ahead of New Year’s Eve. There will be 150 checking points in and around the city on the occasion of New Year. There will be special arrangements for security checks by the police on New Year’s Eve, with over 2,000 cops deployed all around.

The entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted in the city on December 31, until 2 am. The special arrangements will ensure that heavy vehicles even with permission will not be allowed to enter the city until 2 am. The 2,000 cops on duty on the streets will check the movements of vehicles, inclduing two-wheelers. Triple-riders, four-wheel drivers without seat belts and drunk drivers will all be checked at the 150 special checking points in Bhopal. The cops will also use breath analysers to check for drunk people.

Police will randomly check hotels, markets, bus stands, shopping malls, railway stations and other areas. The SHOs have been instructed to check that the guidelines issued by the state government are followed in hotels organising New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Deputy inspector-general (DIG) Irshad Wali said they had asked the staff to use breath analysers only when it became necessary. Also, the analysers would be sanitised after every examination while sanitisation and other required measures would be in place, he added.