Bhopal: Now, Bhopal engineering students making an ‘Atmanirbhar Car’, have been working on the project for the past year

BHOPAL: A group of engineering students in the city is trying to make an ‘Atmanirbhar Car’. Inspired by the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ drive, the group, comprising third-year students of electronics and communications engineering, are working on building an ‘autonomous’, or ‘self-driving’ car.

These cars require sophisticated technology and many leading multinationals with budgets worth billions of dollars are working on developing such vehicles. Among them is the leading electric car-maker, Tesla.



Vehicle for indigenous roads

Ashutosh Dubey, 20, a third-year student at Sagar Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal, is the leader of the team. They have been working on the project for the past year and hope to start testing the technology in another year or so. Last year, they had built a ‘self-steering’ car, which was chosen for the Best Innovation Award in the ‘Nirman’ competition organised by the Indian Society of Mechanical Engineers (ISME).

Dubey told Free Press that, while ‘self-steering’ cars require a driver for operating the brake and the accelerator, the self-driving car would need no driver, at all. According to him, the self-driving cars being developed in the Western countries would not be able to operate in India as they are programmed to run within lanes, while, in India, 90% of the roads do not have lanes. “The car which we’re trying to develop is suited to Indian conditions,” he said.