Bhopal: Now, Bhopal engineering students making an ‘Atmanirbhar Car’, have been working on the project for the past year

BHOPAL: A group of engineering students in the city is trying to make an ‘Atmanirbhar Car’. Inspired by the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ drive, the group, comprising third-year students of electronics and communications engineering, are working on building an ‘autonomous’, or ‘self-driving’ car.
These cars require sophisticated technology and many leading multinationals with budgets worth billions of dollars are working on developing such vehicles. Among them is the leading electric car-maker, Tesla.
Vehicle for indigenous roads
Ashutosh Dubey, 20, a third-year student at Sagar Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal, is the leader of the team. They have been working on the project for the past year and hope to start testing the technology in another year or so. Last year, they had built a ‘self-steering’ car, which was chosen for the Best Innovation Award in the ‘Nirman’ competition organised by the Indian Society of Mechanical Engineers (ISME).
Dubey told Free Press that, while ‘self-steering’ cars require a driver for operating the brake and the accelerator, the self-driving car would need no driver, at all. According to him, the self-driving cars being developed in the Western countries would not be able to operate in India as they are programmed to run within lanes, while, in India, 90% of the roads do not have lanes. “The car which we’re trying to develop is suited to Indian conditions,” he said.
Dubey said that the team, comprising nine members, has divided the work among themselves. “I look after the mechanical aspects, while others are working on programming, equipment, and so forth,” he said.
‘Rs 20-lakh funding needed’
According to him, they would require around Rs 20 lakh for the project of which Rs 5 lakh has already been spent. The money came partly from the college and partly from the profits of a start-up launched by him when he was in the first year.
For further funding, they have applied to the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Innovation Cell of the Union ministry of education. They are also in talks with Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors to get a car on which they can test their technology.
‘The car won’t be entirely indigenous and the sensors and radars would have to be imported from the US as they aren’t manufactured in India. If all goes well, self-driving cars will start running in India in the next 5-7 years. A beginning will have to be made by running such cars on deserted roads — such as in forests, or roads within closed campuses. The last stage will be running such cars on normal roads’-Team leader Ashutosh Dubey, 20 (third-year student at Sagar Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal)
