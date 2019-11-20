Bhopal: Now, Azad’s grandson threatens to go on indefinite strike

BHOPAL: Accusing Congress government of neglecting the legacy of the great martyr Chandrashekhar Azad, his grandson has threatened to go on an indefinite strike if Congress government failed to re-install the bust of Azad at Roshanpura trisection where life size statue of former chief minister Arjun Singh stands tall now. The statue is yet to be unveiled.

Amit Azad the grandson of legendry freedom fighter, who came all the way from Lucknow, met the Governor Lalji Tondon and mayor Alok Sharma and expressed his anguish over the disrespect to the late freedom fighter. He urged the Governor and the Mayor to intervene in the matter.

Later talking to media, Amit Azad said that the Governor and Mayor have assured him of all possible help. Azad’s grandson threatened to go on indefinite strike if government failed to reinstall the bust of the freedom fighter at its original spot.

The Congress government has installed statue of Late Arjun Singh at Roshanpura trisection where the bust of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad once stood. The bust was shifted in 2012 citing traffic management and developing BRTS corridor.

Mayor Alok Sharma said it is government’s decision to install the statue of former CM and we have opposed it from the first one as it is an insult of the great freedom fighter. Mayor, however clarified that they are not against installation of Singh’s statue but were against the choice of location. The CM’s statue can be installed anywhere, we have no issue, but if statue of political figure is installed at a spot where bust of Azad existed then it would not be tolerated, he added.