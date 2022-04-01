Bhopal: Notorious criminal among three held for attempt to murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Within three hours of the crime, Bairagarh police arrested three persons included a history-sheeter, for attempt to murder, said police on Thursday. The police also razed the house of the key accused. Police station in-charge DP Singh told Free Press that the trio made a murderous assault on Avinash Gouhar over an old rivalry. The key accused Deepak Malviya (23) is a notorious criminal and has more than half a dozen cases registered against him in various police stations.The other two accused† are Kuldeep Sahel (20) and Manish Avange (25).

The three men assaulted Gouhar with sharp-edged weapon and other objects. The victim sustained severe injuries on head and other parts of the body. The man was admitted to hospital. The police have registered a case under section 307, 294,324,506 and 34 of IPC.

After registering the case, police launched a hunt to nab the culprits. The police received a tipoff that the trio were hiding in Boreban jungle, near Bhopal. The police laid siege to the area and arrested the three, who were equipped with sharp-edged weapons.

A team of district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and police razed the house of Malviya.

