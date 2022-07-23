e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Notification on MLAs’ local development and discretionary fund published in Gazette

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A notification has been issued by the state government published in the state gazette regarding enhancement in the MLAs’ local area development and discretionary funds.

According to the notification, the local area development fund has been enhanced from Rs 1.85 crore to Rs 2.50 crore annually while the discretionary fund has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Thus, an MLA would get Rs 3 crore annually under these two funds.

Notably, the state Cabinet in its meeting in June last week this year approved a proposal to increase the amount under these two funds.

The government has also approved a raise in the CM’s discretionary fund from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore annually. The grant has been increased for the financial year 2022-23 and the coming financial years.

