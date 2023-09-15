Bhopal: Notices Served To Influentials Over Illegal Constructions, Says SDM

Kaliasot dam | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have served notices on the encroachers in Kaliasot –Kerwa Dam catchment. BMC has been asked to submit a compliance report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by September 20.

Influential people allegedly encroached and raised illegal constructions in the catchment of Kerwa Dam and Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal. Besides the residential villas and farmhouses, many commercial activities like dairy business and restaurants are being operated in the prohibited areas. SDM (TT Nagar) Ansul Khare said, “District administration has issued notices to those who have grabbed government land while BMC has issued notices to those who have violated construction rules on their own land. Process is on to identify encroachments in catchment.”

The Tribunal had given one month's time to the state government instructing it to form committees at district and village levels to verify encroachments, illegal constructions on the catchment of the reservoirs and also sewage being discharged in water bodies.

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “Government has to submit a compliance report on September 20. So BMC will have to serve notices to encroachers. Encroachers have their villas in catchment. There are not only illegal constructions but also illegal and prohibited activities are being carried out in the area.”

Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Notices have been issued to dairy farms, fish farms and other prominent personalities over illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities being carried out in and around Kerwa and Kaliyasot Reservoirs.”