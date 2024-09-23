Bhopal: Notice To Five EEs For Shoddy Road Repair; More To Follow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) authorities during inspection of the roads repaired recently across the state found many patches not up to their satisfaction.

The inspection revealed that the repair work on roads under the jurisdiction of at least nine executive engineers was substandard. Show-cause notices have been served on five EEs and the remaining four are set to receive notice today (Monday).

The notices have been issued to executive engineers of Raisen, Bhind, Seoni, Barwani, and Indore. A senior officer of the department told Free Press that, following inspections of the repaired roads, complaints were received against nine executive engineers. Potholes were found on roads maintained by them.

Notices have been issued to five and on Monday, EEs of Panna, Shahdol, Indore Division 2, and Dhar will get the show cause notices. These EEs have been asked to submit their replies within fifteen days, failing which action will be initiated against them.

Notably, a video of a dilapidated road went viral on social media soon after the onset of the monsoon. Taking note of the same and poor condition of other roads in the state, PWD minister Rakesh Singh had convened a review meeting of the department officials and directed them to carry out patchwork on the damaged roads. The executive engineers were asked to submit a quality certificate for the repaired roads. The patchwork was carried out between August 7 and August 22.

Thereafter, the PWD decided to assess the quality of repairs by the EEs. The inspections were conducted from September 9 to September 15, during which the substandard work undertaken by nine EEs came to fore, following which a decision was taken to initiate action against them. In box Plaints on Lokpath App The Public Works Department has also decided to act on complaints received on the Lokpath App.

The App, launched sometime ago, aims at taking action within a seven days on the complaints received regarding poor roads. The concerned officials have to repair the road within the stipulated time, failing which, action will be initiated against them. A senior PWD official said that notices will be issued to officials in whose areas the potholes remained unattended for more than a week.