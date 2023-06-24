Bhopal: Nothing In My Hand, Tickets To Be Given On Nath’s Survey, Says Digvijaya Singh

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said he cannot give tickets to anyone for the ensuing election.

Tickets will be distributed on the grounds of the survey conducted by MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath. Singh made the statement during a protest by the Congress on Saturday.

The rising number of aspirants for tickets has become a problem for the party and he is fed up with them, Singh said.

The survey being conducted by Nath is final and tickets will be distributed accordingly, Singh said, adding that there is no need to go to anyone else for it.

He appealed to the party men to remain fearless and to defeat the BJP.

According to Singh, once the government is formed, an inquiry will be held against the ministers, officers and their agents and they will be dealt with according to the law of the land.

The Congress held protests against the BJP in different parts of the state on Saturday.

The leaders, present in those protests, said the ruling party was harassing the party workers.

The people have decided to remove the present government, the Congress leaders said.

They also submitted a memorandum in the name of Governor.