Bhopal: Not ready to wait, 60+ rushing to vaccine sites in big numbers

BHOPAL: To ensure hassle free vaccination police personnel were deployed at the session sites at JP hospital, besides the hospital administration also introduced a token system to streamline the procedure on Tuesday.

JP Hospital and Gandhi Medical College both have been witnessing huge rush for the last two days as people above 60 years are turning up in large numbers to get the jab. The elderlies are anxiously waiting for their turn as it takes as long as two hours to get the shot at these two government-run medical facilities. Earlier, it was just a walk-in during HCW and FLWs vaccination. Since, the two vaccination centres - JP Hospital and GMC - are centrally located, and easily accessible, people are rushing to these government run facilities where the jabs are administered free of cost.

JP Hospital Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Tokens were distributed to regulate rush. During the last two days, we faced heavy rush at session sites. Doctors and paramedical staff faced difficulties in handling the rush so to streamline the vaccination programme, we have started distributing tokens. Vaccination programmes are being carried out smoothly at the sites here.