Bhopal: Not ready to wait, 60+ rushing to vaccine sites in big numbers

BHOPAL: To ensure hassle free vaccination police personnel were deployed at the session sites at JP hospital, besides the hospital administration also introduced a token system to streamline the procedure on Tuesday.
JP Hospital and Gandhi Medical College both have been witnessing huge rush for the last two days as people above 60 years are turning up in large numbers to get the jab. The elderlies are anxiously waiting for their turn as it takes as long as two hours to get the shot at these two government-run medical facilities. Earlier, it was just a walk-in during HCW and FLWs vaccination. Since, the two vaccination centres - JP Hospital and GMC - are centrally located, and easily accessible, people are rushing to these government run facilities where the jabs are administered free of cost.
JP Hospital Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Tokens were distributed to regulate rush. During the last two days, we faced heavy rush at session sites. Doctors and paramedical staff faced difficulties in handling the rush so to streamline the vaccination programme, we have started distributing tokens. Vaccination programmes are being carried out smoothly at the sites here.
A paramedical staffer at a session site in JP Hospital said that, cops were called on Thursday to regulate the rush. Senior citizens are getting anxious as they have to wait for hours to get vaccinated and this is leading to arguments between the beneficiaries and medical staff. The doctors and paramedical staff are facing a tough time handling the rush and more importantly pacifying the elderlies, said one of the staffers.
Token system has also been introduced at session sites in Gandhi Medical College (GMC), however, the administration is managing things at their own end and police help has not been sought as yet. Distribution of tokens has eased the vaccination procedure as people in large numbers are turning up at the session site here, said a GMC doctor.
