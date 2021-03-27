Bhopal: Not many beds for critical Covid patients in state capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of ICU beds for Covid patients continues in the state capital. This is despite the fact that administration has made arrangement of 1,000 beds in hospitals for corona patients in the state capital. About 540 beds are in Hamidia Hospital and 85 beds are in JP Hospital district hospital.

Similarly, 300 beds have been reserved in JK Hospital while 160 beds have been reserved in Chirayu Hospital. Besides, 20 per cent beds have been reserved in other private hospitals.

“Problem is with ICU beds. Otherwise, we have 1,000 beds reserved for corona patients in state capital. We have 540 beds in Hamidia Hospital alone. In private hospital, treatment will be done under Ayushman Scheme,” Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made for the treatment of corona patients in view of increasing corona cases. On Friday, state capital reported 460 corona cases, which were highest so far. There are over 3,000 active cases in state capital.