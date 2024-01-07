Bhopal: Not Given Importance By DCC, Allege Cong Social Media Activists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress social media activists alleged that the district Congress committee (DCC) presidents were not giving importance to their work in a meeting held at PCC here on Sunday.

The Congress has started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Though the party focused on social media during the assembly elections, it failed to mark any impression. The activists claimed that they were ignored by the DCC and other party leaders. They also alleged that they were not protected whenever attacked by the BJP.

Addressing the meeting, PCC president Jitu Patwari said, “BJP does politics of hatred, while Congress does politics of brotherhood. The role of the opposition is to fight for justice. The social media department should work with full force for the betterment of the society.” Patwari said that social media is a powerful medium which works to convey one's views to the public. “We have to share the ideology of Congress and thoughts of among the feelings of the people.

The country is struggling with inflation, unemployment and crisis due to economic conditions,” Patwari said. The PCC president asked the party leaders to appreciate and rank those who do good work in the social media department. He added that a conference of block and mandlam presidents will be held in the coming days.

Legal cell to be established

Talking to Free Press, AICC social media coordinator and state in-charge Sandeep Gupta said that during the meeting the activists had raised several issues faced by them during the Assembly elections. He said that the social media activists are targeted by the BJP and police. “On the complaint of the BJP leaders, the police immediately file cases, but when the Congress raises protest on the wrong and fabricated messages, police do not respond.” He announced that a legal cell will be established before the General elections to face the atrocities of the BJP and police. Gupta said that more than 60% of the complaints have been redressed by the PCC president.

Now, the name of the social media coordinator will be incorporated in the DCC wing. The activists also demanded identity cards, to which Patwari assured them that it will be given to all social media activists shortly. He added that the inactive members will be removed and fresh and energetic members will be given appointments. A workshop of the activists will be held for preparations of Lok Sabha elections, soon.