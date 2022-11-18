Bhopal: Northerly winds turn weather chilly in Madhya Pradesh capital, other areas

Bhopal: People enjoyed evening at Upper Lake after chill intensified on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly winds blowing from north turned the weather cold in Bhopal and other parts of the state on Friday evening. Weather will remain same for next two days after which mercury level may rise.

According to meteorological department, Bhopal shivered at minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night. It was four degrees below normal.

A western disturbance over Iraq is likely to move towards Pakistan. The minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh is likely to increase once western disturbance reaches Pakistan.

At present, the winds are blowing from Kashmir and Himalayan regions, which have received snowfall in last four days.

People during evening and night hours have started wearing warm clothes. The sale of warm clothes has picked up as people have started purchasing warm clothes.

The weather will remain dry during next 24 hours in state. As cold is making inroads in state, the number of people suffering from cold, cough and fever is rising. People suffering from seasonal disease are reaching hospitals in large numbers.