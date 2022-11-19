e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Northerly winds bring down temperature in state

Bhopal: Northerly winds bring down temperature in state

Lowest min temp of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The northerly winds coming from Kashmir valley and Himalayan regions have pulled down mercury level in the state.

According to meteorological department, cold wave is likely to prevail in some places of Chhattarpur and Jabalpur divisions in next 24 hours.

Department officials said that as wind pattern had become northerly, maximum temperature would take a plunge in state. The weather will remain cold during day too.

On Friday night, Bhopal’s minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees below normal. Its maximum temperature was 26.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees below normal level. The lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria.

Weather in Bhopal was slightly cold during day time and hence people enjoyed basking in sun. In next two to three days, weather will turn chilly.

A western disturbance system is approaching and when it will pass away, temperature will plummet further.

Weather remained dry in state in last 24 hours. As for forecast, weather will remain dry. Winds will blow at the speed of 12 km per hour. Maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will be around 10 degrees Celsius.

article-image

