Bhopal: Non-academic teachers may also go for National Teachers Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The online application process for National Teachers Award-2022 (NTA) has begun. According to information, teachers themselves can register their achievements online on the website of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) till June 20.

According to information, Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued instructions in this regard. Teachers working in government-aided, primary, secondary, high and Higher Secondary schools, state model schools and schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards will be eligible for enrolment.

Teachers or principals who regularly teach will be eligible for this award. Retired teachers, educational administrators, educational inspectors and staff working in training institutions, contract or guest teachers will not be eligible for nomination for this award.

Teachers against whom any departmental action has been taken are not eligible for nomination too.

In the evaluation of the district by the District Selection Committee, recommendation of three teachers in order of preference will be uploaded on the portal of the State Selection Committee for verification and vigilance clearance certificate.

It has also been instructed that extraordinary teachers, disabled teachers will also be included in this.

In the three recommendations made by the District Selection Committee, a teacher working in a specific situation may also be considered. Teachers of different streams of education including science, arts, music and physical education can also be included in the three recommendations made by the district selection committee.