Bhopal: Nominations for 347 urban local body election begins on June 11

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Filing of nomination papers for 347 urban local bodies will begin on Saturday, which is June 11. All preparations for receiving nomination papers have been made by District Election Officers, said State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh on Friday.

The work of publication of election information, reservation of seats and list of polling stations and accepting nomination papers will begin at 10.30 am on June 11. The last date for receipt of nomination papers is June 18 (up to 3 pm).

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 22 (up to 3 pm). The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.

The first phase of voting will be held on July 6 and the second phase of voting will be held on July 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting and declaration of results for the first phase of polling will take place on July 17 and the counting and declaration of results for the second phase of polling will begin at 9 am on July 18.

The election will be held in 347 urban bodies. There are 16 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 255 city councils. The election of corporators of 347 urban bodies and mayors of 16 municipal corporations is being conducted by the Commission through the direct system.

Candidates will also have to deposit the amount. The amount for mayor is Rs 20,000, Rs 5,000 for corporator of the municipal corporation, Rs 3,000 for the municipal council and Rs 1,000 for corporators of city council. SC, ST, OBC and women candidates have to deposit half of the deposit amount.

Candidates have to submit an affidavit declaring their criminal record, assets, liabilities and educational qualification.

Optional facility of online (OLIN) has been made available to the candidates of urban bodies for submission of nomination papers. The candidate can himself fill his nomination form through laptop, cyber c?Cafe, MP Online kiosk or Lok Seva Kendra.