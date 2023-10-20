 Bhopal: Nomination Begins Today, Filing Process To Be Videographed
Timing will be from 11 am to 3pm. Last date of filing nomination will be on October 31.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the notification of assembly elections, filing of nomination papers will start from Saturday for all the seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bhopal district. Timing will be from 11 am to 3pm. Last date of filing nomination will be on October 31. 

Withdrawal of names will be over by October 2. Nominations will not be filed on October 22, October 24 (Dussehra), October 28 (fourth Saturday) and October 29 (Sunday). Collector and District Returning Officer Asheesh Singh inspected the places fixed for 7 assembly constituencies of the district and took stock of the arrangements for receiving nomination papers for the Assembly Elections starting from Saturday.  

Collector has given instruction for security arrangements, the route fixed for those coming to file nominations, videography of the entire proceedings. Place of receipt of  nominations of Berasia Assembly is  Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)’s Court while for Bhopal North Assembly it is  Court, Sub-Divisional Officer(SDO), Hirdaram Nagar, Koh-e-Fiza Circle, Bhopal, Kohefiza.  

The place of receipt of nominations of Narela Assembly is  Court, Sub-Divisional Officer(SDO), Govindpura Circle, Old RTO Office Complex. For Bhopal South- Nomination, it is Court of  Additional Collector ADM (North) Bhopal CourtRoom Collector Office Complex while for Bhopal Central Assembly nomination, it is Court of  Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) City Circle Bhopal Shireen Manzil Kohefiza.

For Govindpura Assembly nomination, it is Court of  Additional Collector (South) Bhopal, Collector's  Office Complex. For Huzur Assembly, it is  the Court Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)’s the courtroom of Huzur.      

