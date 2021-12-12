Bhopal: Nodal basketball championship begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day nodal basketball championship started at Jai Narayan College of Technology on Sunday under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University.

As many as 12 teams took part in men's category and 8 in women's category. In the men’s category, JNCT beat SISTEC Gandhi Nagar by 25-16, SATI Vidisha beat TIT by 19-16, RGPV defeated LNCTS by 26-17 while LNCT entered the second round by defeating Oriental College by 19-16.

LNCT defeated Oriental College 14-11 in women’s category too. SISTEC defeated Bansal by 24-21 to enter the second round.

Anupam Chouksey, the vice chancellor of LNCT University, attended the event as the chief guest.

