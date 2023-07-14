Bhopal: Nodal Agency Fails To Submit Report On Kshipra Pollution

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nodal agency, formed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 20 to work on checking pollution in the Kshipra River was asked to submit its report by July 13, but the agency has failed to do it.

The issue of agency’s failure came up during hearing of Kshipra River pollution case. Now that the nodal agency failed to submit its report within the time limit, the green court included collectors of Ratlam, Dewas, Ujjain and Indore in the nodal agency.

NGT gave a month’s time from now to submit its report. Nevertheless, the nodal agency and collectors will give separate reports, the NGT said, adding that additional chief secretary (ACS) should be present at the next meeting.

Environmentalist Sachin Dave, who was also present at the hearing, said the agency should submit its report as soon as possible.