 Bhopal: Nodal Agency Fails To Submit Report On Kshipra Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Nodal Agency Fails To Submit Report On Kshipra Pollution

Bhopal: Nodal Agency Fails To Submit Report On Kshipra Pollution

Green court includes four collectors of four districts in the agency.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nodal agency, formed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 20 to work on checking pollution in the Kshipra River was asked to submit its report by July 13, but the agency has failed to do it.

The issue of agency’s failure came up during hearing of Kshipra River pollution case. Now that the nodal agency failed to submit its report within the time limit, the green court included collectors of Ratlam, Dewas, Ujjain and Indore in the nodal agency.

NGT gave a month’s time from now to submit its report. Nevertheless, the nodal agency and collectors will give separate reports, the NGT said, adding that additional chief secretary (ACS) should be present at the next meeting.

Environmentalist Sachin Dave, who was also present at the hearing, said the agency should submit its report as soon as possible.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Professor Brings Her Dog To College, 'Bacho Ne Kya Bigada'.... Asks NSUI
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Nursing Students Demand General Promotion, Timely Exam

Bhopal: Nursing Students Demand General Promotion, Timely Exam

Bhopal: Abducted Woman Sold For Rs 40 K, Modesty Outraged

Bhopal: Abducted Woman Sold For Rs 40 K, Modesty Outraged

Bhopal: FIR Against Gas Agency Over Irregularities

Bhopal: FIR Against Gas Agency Over Irregularities

Bhopal: Seven Involved In Ex-DGP’s Grand-Daughter Murder Held

Bhopal: Seven Involved In Ex-DGP’s Grand-Daughter Murder Held

Bhopal: Nodal Agency Fails To Submit Report On Kshipra Pollution

Bhopal: Nodal Agency Fails To Submit Report On Kshipra Pollution