Bhopal: Nobody Will Remain Roofless, Says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that nobody in the state will remain landless and roofless. Concrete houses will be made for the poor on the 23,000 acres freed from the land mafias, Chouhan said at an event in Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal, on Monday.

He was giving benefits to more than one lakh people under PM’s Housing Scheme.

Out of 9.54 lakh approved houses 6.81 lakh have been constructed, he said.

He transferred Rs 300 crore to the accounts of 30,000 beneficiaries by a single click.

The labourers coming to the city for work will soon get meal for Rs 5 under Deendayal Yojna, the Chief Minister said.

Residents’ Association is working for keeping Bhopal clean, and such people will be rewarded, he said. Indore has been continuously declared the cleanest of all cities in the country, he said, adding that Bhopal is the cleanest of all state capitals.

Residents of the city are sensitive to conservation of environment, Chouhan said. According to Chouhan, if the residents of the city want, Bhopal can get the first position in terms cleanliness.

He appealed to the residents and people’s representatives of Bhopal to work more to give first position to Bhopal in cleanliness.

Rs.195.56 crore given

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said as soon as he came to know that there is a shortage of funds in local bodies, he gave a sum of Rs 195.56 crore. Chouhan said MP got the first position in the country in implementing street vendors’ scheme and the local bodies will not take any tehbazari (type of tax) from small shopkeepers.