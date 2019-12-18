Bhopal: No white paper on Vyapam scam, says HM Bala Bachchan

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath government will not come up with a white paper on infamous Vyapam scam that shook the then Shivraj government.

Congress MLA Kunal Chowdhary had asked a question in state assembly on Tuesday. He had asked that considering the scale of scam and if investigations are not completed within six month will the government come out with a white paper.

Home minister Bala Bachhan responded that white paper will not be issued on it. Chowdhary had also asked if STF (Special Task Force) was investigating the case for past six months to which home minister replied in affirmative. He also said that a letter was written to STF on September 9 to speed up the investigation.

Home minister admitted on record that STF does do any irregularity in its investigation and followed instructions given by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) that had a retired high court judge as a member.