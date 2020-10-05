Bhopal: No weeding out in absence of coaches, says Sports min Yashodhara Raje

Bhopal: Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has restricted weeding out the players without the consent of their coaches. Scindia met departmental heads and coaches on Monday during a review meet at the TT Nagar Stadium.

“When the trainer is on a vacation or a tour, the process of weeding out will be held back until their return,” said Scindia. She said after the long lockdown period, the sportspersons are returning to play and train. She asked trainers to talk to players of other academies through video conference. She asked coaches to motivate their students to practice and perform yoga. Scindia also inspected the under-construction multipurpose indoor hall.