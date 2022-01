Bhopal: No water supply for 12 hours on January 18, over 2.5 lakh population to be affected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The water supply will remain affected on Tuesday for 12 hours in the areas that get water through Narmada Water Supply Project, Bhopal Municipal Corporation stated on Saturday.

The BMC is installing electricity poles to increase the height of 6.6 KV HT line across in the city. The corporation will have to suspend water supply for installing poles, said BMC in the circular. More than 2.5 lakh of population receives water under the project.

Areas that will remain affected:

Zone 3: Nariyalkheda in Teela Jamalpura area

Zone 6: Areas that get water from Manav Sangrahalaya overhead tank

Zone 8: Jahangirabad, Barkhedi, Bank Colony, Vasundhara Colony

Zone 9: MP Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Arera Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Arjun Nagar, CI Colony, Bogda Pul, New Subhash Nagar, Afzal Colony and Mominpura

Zone 10: Bal Vihar, Ashoka Garden, Rajendra Nagar, Semra overhead tank, Chandbad area

Zone 11: Naveen Nagar, D Ground, Housing Board Colony, Janata Quarters and areas that get water from Shahansha Garden overhead tank

Zone 12: Gautam Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Ashok Vihar, Sector-A, B and Abhiruchi Complex, Padmanabham Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Old Subhash Nagar, Govind Garden, Vikas Nagar and Anna Nagar area

Zone 13: Bawdiakalan, Misrod, Rohit Nagar, Indus Town, Surendra Palace, Narayan Nagar, RRL, Barkatullah University, Century Apartment, Saket Nagar 9-A and 9-B, Mehashmi, Arvind Vihar, Baghmughalia Extension and Laharpur area

Zone 14: Pipliya Pende Khan, Barkheda Pathani, Azad Nagar, Shakti Vihar, Samanvay Nagar, Awadhpuri area, Khajurikalan, New Shiv Nagar, Alkapuri and Saket Nagar (4-A, 4-B, 4-C) area

Zone 15: Anand Nagar, Kolkata Transport Nagar, Bijli Colony, Gadiyapura, JP Colony, Ashok Vihar, Manav Vihar, Bal Vihar, Surya Colony, Ratnagiri, Kalibadi, 50, 60 and 100 Quarters, Sonagiri (Sector A, B, C), Prakash Nagar, Indrapuri (Sectors A, B, C), Satnami Nagar, Rajiv Nagar Sector-A, Arjun Nagar, Bharat Nagar (JK Road), Narela Shankari and Chhattisgarh Labor Colony etc

Zone 16: Ayodhya Nagar, Minal Residency, Govindpura Area, Kolua, Jheel Nagar, Semra, Kailash Nagar

Zone 19: Katara Housing Board area and Hostel.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Sudharshan Chakra corps celebrates 74th Army Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:57 PM IST