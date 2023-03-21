 Bhopal: No-trust motion against Speaker turns out to be wrong
The issue was not accepted in the House, although Speaker had fixed a date for discussing it

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Dr Govind Singh and others coming out from House on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress looked confused over the no-trust motion that it moved against the Speaker.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said the motion had been brought in a hurry.

Despite the opposition’s error, the Speaker told the House to discuss the issue on March 27.

When Singh raised the issue of no-trust move on Tuesday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said instead of no-trust motion, a resolution should have been brought against the Speaker.

Therefore, the issue of no-trust motion should not have been raised.

Nevertheless, the Speaker said although the issue was not supposed to be considered, he fixed March 27 for a decision on it. On that day, it will be decided whether the issue can be taken up for discussion.

Mishra, who is also holding the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, opposed the Speaker’s decision, saying that it should be rejected. As Mishra’s plea on the matter was considered in the House, the no-trust motion issue was disallowed.

LoP changes statements

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh changed his statements on no-confidence motion against the Speaker several times. After raising the issue in the House, when he was discussing it with media persons, he accepted that he had made a mistake, because he took the decision in a hurry.

Instead of no-trust motion, he should have brought a resolution against the Speaker, Singh said. In the House, Singh said that he had put up a resolution.

Both resolution, no-trust mentioned

The proposal for no-trust motion contains both words: resolution (Sankalp) and no-confidence (Avishwas).

According to the ruling party, the word no-confidence written in the proposal is against the law. The opposition looked divided over the issue.

Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma stuck to his guns for a discussion. On the contrary, the leader of opposition was in a dilemma.

