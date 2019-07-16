Bhopal: No tree cutting in government project says SR Mohanty

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary SR Mohanty, speaking at a meeting on ‘Green Bhopal, Cool Bhopal’ on Monday, said trees would not be cut in government projects across the state. Mohanty said all departments have been instructed that they should not cut trees in their projects. He said it should be ensured that minimum trees should be cut if it is unavoidable. Mohanty said if trees are cut in projects then ten times plantation should be done. He said saplings with height of four-feet should be planted during plantation.

Chief Secretary said the condition of making plantation compulsory to issue building permission should be considered. He said green area should be decided similar to the way open area is decided during grant of building permission. Mohanty directed Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Dutta to contemplate on this matter. He also directed to include students of private and government schools in the drive.

Divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava in her presentation told that there is goal of planting 11 lakh saplings under ‘Green Bhopal, Cool Bhopal’. She said so far 4.32 lakh saplings have been planted. Social organizations, business firms, resident organizations have also been incorporated in the drive. Shrivastava said emphasis is being laid on planting saplings which would yield fruits. The places to do plantation are also being earmarked. Municipal Corporations, Capital Project Administration (CPA) and RDC along with other departments are being linked to the drive.