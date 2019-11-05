Bhopal: No tobacco or cigarette shops at Ijtema

BHOPAL: No shops will be allowed to sell tobacco and cigarette at the 72nd Ijtema to be organised at Eintkhedi near Bhopal. The four day event is scheduled from November 22.

The allotment for shops to be put up at Ijtema ground will be done from November 10-12. Allotment will be done from the premises of Masjid Shakoor Khan. ‘No shops will be given to cigarette and tobacco sellers,’ said Ateeq-ul-Islam, spokesperson of the Ijtema.

The spokesperson said that the Ijtema has already been made a plastic free zone for past several years. Ban on use of plastic has been imposed and now no permission will be given to set up tobacco and cigarette shops. This year’s theme is ‘Green Ijtema Clean Ijtema’, he added.

Shops are given on nominal price after completing the formalities. Shopkeepers have to submit their photograph and identity proof with the Ijtema Committee members. Special instructions are given to the shopkeepers to sell eatables at lowest possible prices.

“We also take care that eateries are allotted in a manner that it has mix menu of all regions. People come from South India too in large numbers, therefore south Indian dishes are also available,” said Ateeq. Similarly eatery shops from Rajasthan, Gujarat and other places would also be put up so that all types of food are available.

Arrangements are in the final stage to host one of the largest congregations of Muslims in central India.