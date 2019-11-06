Bhopal: No rollback in hiked fee, says Choubey

BHOPAL: Even hiking the fees by four times to conduct recruitment test by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) could not help decrease the loss borne by the commission in organising the test.

The MPPSC has recently hiked its fees from Rs 500 to Rs 2500. The figures came out after candidates started filling applications for recruitments in agriculture department. Job aspirants were shocked after knowing the fee amount of Rs 2500. However, most of them filled the form for sake of job but their protest against fee hike continued.

Chairman of commission, Bhaskar Choubey denied any chances of rollback after any sort of protest. “Conducting online exams is an expensive affair. We have to pay the IT company for verification process besides installing a jammer that charges per candidate,” said Choubey.

When asked about the details of expenditure that comes in conducting tests, Choubey cited privacy norms and refused to divulge the details.

According to chairman of the commission, candidates belonging to SC/ST community apply in large numbers and avail 50% rebate on the fee. Women applicants are also given 50% rebate in the examination fee.

At present MPSSC charges Rs 2500 from a general candidate while candidates belonging to reserved category including women are charged Rs 1250 only. Replying to a question, Choubey said that PSC is incurring loss in conducting examinations therefore the fees has been increased and there are no chances that commission will rollback the hike. He also denied any sort of review of the existing pattern of conducting exams.