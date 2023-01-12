Bhopal: No reward for public prosecutors for securing death penalties, tough sentences

Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has withdrawn its scheme under which public prosecutors received incentives after evaluating their performance based on how many convictions and tough sentences they secure.

The decision has been taken after Supreme Court pulled up state government for giving incentives in cases wherein court issued orders for death sentences and tough penalties.

Under the scheme, a reward system was devised to motivate public prosecutors to ensure speedy trials and quick convictions. It provided for 1,000 points for securing death sentence in cases, Rs 500 a life term, 100-200 points for maximum punishment in lower courts and tags like 'best prosecutor of the month' and 'pride of prosecution' for those who collected over 2,000 points. A warning was issued to those who received less than 500 points per month.

The government had also introduced e-Prosecution MP app, which could be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app was meant to track the day-to-day activities of 1,000 government prosecutors across the state.

The Supreme Court in its order dated 19 May, 2022, had expressed displeasure with the scheme. “A public prosecutor’s duty is not merely to secure conviction but place all available evidence before the court for it to decide,” the court had said, asking the government to withdraw its incentive scheme.

“This is just not done,” the apex court had said, adding, “As a matter of fact, this (aspect) can never be associated with the punishment or sentence, which a person as a public prosecutor is able to get from the court.” “One part of it is this that you want to convey to the public prosecutors that whatever is the way and the mode, you must achieve the end result that there must be a conviction,” the bench had said.

Accordingly, the State Directorate of Prosecution has withdrawn its circulars issued in 2017 and 2018 incentivising tough sentences. It has also deleted content regarding awarding of points from prosecutor performance evaluation and monitoring system software and from M-Abhiyojan Mitra Mobile App. All connected notices, warning letters and penalties have also been withdrawn.