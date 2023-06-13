Bhopal: No Respite Yet, Temp Hovers Above 41 Degree Celsius

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There has been no respite from the blistering heat in major parts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal for the last one week. Rise in temperature has been attributed to reduction of moisture by cyclone Biparjoy. Many places in the state have witnessed a rise in night temperature. Malajhkhand is in the grip of a heat wave, while Balaghat and Ratlam are likely to experience it in the next 24 hours. Day temperature is hovering above 44 degree Celsius in Khajuraho,

Nowgong, and Damoh. Bhopal recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert been issued for rain and thundershower in Bhopal, Narmadapuram and Rewa divisions and districts like Dhar, Indore, Khandwa,Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Sagar, Seoni, Guna.

According to the meteorological department, a western disturbance is over Afghanistan and adjoining areas, while a cyclonic circulation is over southeast Uttar Pradesh. Extending from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh to Odisha at lower levels.

Light rain occurred at one or two places over southeast Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Considerable delay is likely to catch up with the desired intensity and spread of rainfall. At present, visible manifestation of monsoon surge is limited. Weather systems in the Bay of Bengal are considered the main drivers of monsoon. Monsoon depressions and storms, if any, over the Arabian Sea spoil the monsoon more.

Cities max temp(deg/cel)

Khajuraho 44.6

Nowgong 44.5

Damoh 44.0

Satna 43.0

Tikamgarh 43.0

Malanjkhand 43.0

Mandla 43.0

Umaria 42.8

Jabalpur 42.4

Gwalior 42.3

Narmadapuram 42.3

Guna 42.2

Sidhi 42.0

Sagar 42.0

Ratlam 42.0

Khandwa 41.5

Dhar 41.4

Khargone 41.2

Raisen 41.2

Narsinghpur 41.0

Rewa 41.0