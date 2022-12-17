Bhopal: ‘No religion is so shallow that one would be hurt by a colour’

Rishika Sinha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s youths have expressed mixed feelings on the controversy raised over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film, Pathaan. Some see it as the long-awaited end of suppression against Hindus, while others see it as absurd.

The home minister Narottam Mishra had alleged that saffron costumes worn by the actress were objectionable and that the song had been filmed with a dirty mindset. On Saturday, Free Press talked to a section of residents to know their views on the controversy. Excerpts

Can’t be suppressed

Rishika Sinha, 25, said, "Many people may find the controversy absurd, but as a Hindu, the Minister did it right by calling the costumes as obscene. The world needs to see that Hindus have woken up and everyone needs to respect it.”

It’s against actor

Suvigya, a third generation RSS Swayamsevak, said, "Nothing in the scene is provoking. I think more than the song or colour, it is against the actor and their past actions."

Politicising it

Theatre artiste Arshin Khan said, "Politicians are politicising religion. There is censor board and if there was anything obscene, they would have cut it. I think the biggest problem is the actor opposite Deepika Padukone. No religion is so shallow that one would be hurt by a colour.”