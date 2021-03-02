Bhopal: No relief, no new taxes in Budget-2021

BHOPAL :Finance Minister Jagdish Devda has neither given any relief to citizens from the existing taxes nor imposed any new taxes on them. Devda presented the state Budget for 2021-22 on Tuesday. The 2,41,375-crore Budget comprises expenditure worth Rs 2,17,123cr and income of Rs 2,15, 954cr. The Budget shows a deficit of Rs 1,169 crore and total loss of Rs 8, 294 crore. It is expected that the GDP might reach Rs10 trillion. The government has not given any relief from VAT on petrol and diesel.

People expected some relief on this front. The budget has mainly focused on agriculture, education, potable water and energy. The base of the budget is Atmabirbhar Madhya Pradesh. It consists of physical structure, education, health, development of economy, employment and good governance. Appointment of 24,200 teachers and setting up of 9,200 CM Rise Schools have also been included in the budget. A sum of Rs 1,500cr has been provided for opening CM Rise Schools. The teachers will be imparted training in the IIM-I and IIT-Gandhinagar.

The budget has a proposal for opening nine medical colleges. The places where the medical colleges will be opened are Sheopur, Rajgarh, Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Seoni. Mission Niramay (Mission Health) will be launched in the health sector. There is also a proposal for building 1,000 houses for Anganwadis. A sum of Rs 5, 962cr has been provided for Jal Jiwan Mission. The amount sanctioned for the project earlier has been tripled in the present budget. The mission will also be launched in cities.

A sum of Rs 3, 000 crore has been provided for Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna . The state government will transfer Rs 4, 000 to the accounts of each farmer every year. More than Rs 35, 000 crore has been provided for agriculture and the farm-related sectors. Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojna will be launched to provide employment to youths. A regional connectivity scheme will be launched to encourage tourism. Airstrips will be used for imparting training to youths and aero sports will be developed. A provision has been made to pay the rest of the 75% amount of the Seventh Pay Commission to government employees.