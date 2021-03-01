Bhopal: No relief likely for citizens in Budget

BHOPAL: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda is going to present the state annual Budget on Tuesday. According to sources, in the budget which is worth Rs 2.30 lakh crore, most of the departments have been given higher grants than they were allotted last year.

The Budget, being presented after the corona pandemic, would not bring relief for people, who were expecting help in the Budget in the form of cut in petrol and diesel prices. The government is, however, in no mood to cut the oil prices. But, people may get some relief in oil prices before the announcement of dates for the civic polls. There is, however, no hope for any kind of relief in the present Budget. The citizens, who are already in dire financial condition are not going to get any relaxation in the form of tax relief. The budget is focusing on the farmers and the poor. The government employees and the pensioners may get some relief in the form of hike in Dearness Allowances. The government cannot reduce tax on certain products for which traders pay GST. The government is also not going to reduce VAT being charged for certain items. The government may announce certain projects keeping in mind the upcoming civic polls.