Bhopal: No public Durga puja this year, says Bengali Association

BHOPAL: The Bengali Association, TT Nagar, has decided not to install an idol of Goddess Durga during Durga Puja this year.

The Ghat Pujo will be performed symbolically by local priests. No priest will be called from Kolkata. There will be no bhog, no anjuli, no cultural events, no aarti and no public gathering. This was decided at a meeting of association’s executive committee.

In case any one wishes to perform individual puja, they need to communicate their offerings, that is, amount and/or items over mobile phone and make remittances by PayTm or Google Pay. The association will communicate it after the puja is performed. Devotees can collect prasad at their convenience later.

All executive committee members have to make fixed contributions as usual and mobilise more donations as sponsorships are likely to be affected. It was also decided to go in for digital cultural programme for all the three days of Durga puja.