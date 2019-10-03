Bhopal: No political pressure in transfer of police officers; Bala Bachchan

BHOPAL: There is no political pressure in the transfers of the police officers, said home minister Bala Bachchan while talking to media, here on Wednesday. More than 1,000 complaints have been received by the Special Investigation Team in the Honey Trap issue, he added.

In last nine days the chief of SIT probing the Honey Trap case has been changed for third time, which is raising many issues on the government mindset.

The minister further added, “In this issue political is there and only Honey Trap is present, no one will be spared, whoever may be the political leader or the bureaucrat or the businessmen.”

He added that many names will be unveiled in public, whereas on Tuesday the accused of the case alleged that they are under political pressure. The ex-SIT chief ADG ATS Sanjiv Shami had issued an email address to seek complaints and information from the sources in the case. Since then more than 1,000 complaints have been received by the SIT.

Around 30 per cent of the complaints are related with the blackmailing and the complainers had attached audio and videos related to their allegations against the accused women.

Importantly more than 40 complaints are filed against the IAS, IPS and politicians, the officers told Free Press that first they will investigate the complaints and there after they will take action into the matter.

The SIT has also received some complaints against the five accused women of the Honey Trap case. The reason behind the lesser number is that may be the affected lot who have been through blackmailing or any other form of abuse are stalwart politicians and also the bureaucrats and they are trying not to get exposed in front of the SIT and other investigation agencies.

While the email address has proved handy to such people who became the victim of women.

Around 70 per cent complaints are related with the property dispute, personal dispute, dispute with the neighbours, other types of extortion and also against the police officers who are not taking action on their complaints.

These types of complaints are been sent to the district concerned for the further action.