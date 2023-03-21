Bhopal: No new tax or rate hike; focus on public welfare, city development

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years, Mayor of an elected BMC council will present the Budget for Financial year 2023-24 on Tuesday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation Mayor Malti Rai will table Rs 3200 crore civic body budget at ISBT BMC hall. Talking to Free Press, the Mayor said that Budget will be for the welfare of people and the development of Bhopal. There will be no new tax or rate hike in the Budget, said the Mayor.

Proposal to name Barkheda Pathani after former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Aishbagh stadium after BJP leader late Kailash Sarang will be tabled . The BMC will also propose to rename roads after former chief minister late Babulal Gaur and Group Captain Martyr Varun Singh. The proposed wind project in Neemuch district will be put up again before the council, said an official. Road from Gufa Mandir to Infantry Line is to be named after martyr Varun Singh and road from Jahangirabad Square to Extol College after former CM Late Babulal Gaur. Corpororaters said that they expect Rs 50 lakh discretionary fund in addition to 25% of property tax in the Budget.