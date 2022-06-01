 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: No new reservation on mayoral post of 16 civic bodies

There are 99 municipalities in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 28 municipalities have been reserved for OBCs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be no new reservation for the post of mayor of 16 municipal corporations of the state. For mayor, the reservation process held in December 2020 will be considered valid. Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, Nikunj Kumar Srivastava, said that for upcoming election of municipal councils, process for the revised reservation of chairperson posts under Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Reservation of Mayor and President) Rules, 1999, will follow.

There are 99 municipalities in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 28 municipalities have been reserved for OBCs. For this, 15 posts have been reserved, out of which 8 posts are for women. At the same time, 6 seats have been reserved for ST, out of which three have been reserved for women. Reservation of 50 seats has been done in unreserved category. Of these, 25 seats have been reserved for women.

Reservation for 42 municipal councils was also done, out of which 21 are for women.

Elections are to be held in 317 urban bodies of the state, including 16 municipal corporations. There will be no reservation for the post of mayor. There are 16 municipal corporations, 99 municipalities and 298 city councils in the state.

Read Also
Reservation for Zila Panchayat Chairmen completed; Bhopal for Female, Gwalior and Indore reserved...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: No new reservation on mayoral post of 16 civic bodies

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Marathi signboards in place or not? BMC team to inspect

Mumbai: Marathi signboards in place or not? BMC team to inspect

KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Armaan Malik and other celebs mourn the singer's death

KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Armaan Malik and other celebs mourn the singer's death

'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as singer KK dies in Kolkata

'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as singer KK dies in Kolkata

KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer

KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer

Singer KK dies shortly after performing in Kolkata

Singer KK dies shortly after performing in Kolkata