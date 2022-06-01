Bhopal: No new reservation on mayoral post of 16 civic bodies

Madhya Pradesh High Court | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be no new reservation for the post of mayor of 16 municipal corporations of the state. For mayor, the reservation process held in December 2020 will be considered valid. Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, Nikunj Kumar Srivastava, said that for upcoming election of municipal councils, process for the revised reservation of chairperson posts under Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Reservation of Mayor and President) Rules, 1999, will follow.

There are 99 municipalities in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 28 municipalities have been reserved for OBCs. For this, 15 posts have been reserved, out of which 8 posts are for women. At the same time, 6 seats have been reserved for ST, out of which three have been reserved for women. Reservation of 50 seats has been done in unreserved category. Of these, 25 seats have been reserved for women.

Reservation for 42 municipal councils was also done, out of which 21 are for women.

Elections are to be held in 317 urban bodies of the state, including 16 municipal corporations. There will be no reservation for the post of mayor. There are 16 municipal corporations, 99 municipalities and 298 city councils in the state.