Bhopal: No Narmada water supply on day 2 too 125 localities go waterless

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of about 125 localities struggled to get water for domestic needs on Saturday, the second day of damage to Narmada water pipeline.

The supply from pump house of Narmada project was interrupted as electricity poles fell on Thursday night due to thunderstorm. About 5 electricity poles fell near Jahanpur due to which pump house of Narmada project is not getting power to function and meet the water requirement of the city.

Water supply was interrupted from Friday morning. Bhopal Municipal Corporation water works department superintendent engineer AR Pawar on Friday said that the supply might begin from Saturday morning but there was none till 2 pm.

The residents were seen carrying utensils to other places from early morning. One of the residents of Ashoka Garden, who was searching for water, said that he and his family managed a day without water but it would be difficult to stay without water for one more day.

Ashok Singh, a resident of Rachna Nagar, said that his family had stored water but it exhausted on second day in this hot weather.

As per information, 450 officers and employees of central discom have been deployed to repair electricity poles.