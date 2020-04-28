Bhopal: No medical institute gets permission for plasma therapy trial

None of the medical institutions (hospitals or medical college) in the city has received permission to undertake trial of plasma therapy against COVID-19.

Those who have sought permission to conduct trial include AIIMS, GMC Medical College and Chirayu Hospital.

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore is the only institute to conduct trial after Delhi and Chandigarh in the country. In Indore, it has taken form of a campaign as trial for plasma therapy is being conducted on a war footing.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked hospitals and medical colleges in the country to mail their requests for plasma trials. Though several institutes want to conduct trial, not many are allowed as it is at an experimental stage.

Union health ministry on Tuesday stated that plasma therapy is at an experimental stage and trials have not come with any concrete evidence of cure.

Dr AK Shrivastava, GMC dean and medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said none of Bhopal’s hospitals has been given permission. “On getting positive results, institutes will be granted permission. ICMR is very much cautious while giving permission for trial,” he added.