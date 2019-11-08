Bhopal: No impact of Cyclone Bulbul in MP, ‘Maha cyclone’ fizzles

BHOPAL: ‘Maha cyclone’ has fizzled out and Cyclone Bulbul would have no impact over Madhya Pradesh, said MeT department here on Friday. The state witnessed a drop in temperature from Friday. Hoshangabad recorded a drop of 5 degree Celsius in day temperature, Raisen, Satna and Rajgarh each 3 degree Celsius. The capital city experienced a temperature fall by 1.5 degree Celsius. The sky remained cloudy and the city experienced light drizzle later in the evening on Friday.

Weatherman has attributed to moisture feeding due to ‘Maha cyclone’ which has faded away. Some parts of the state will witness rain activities.

Meanwhile, dry weather has been forecast over Madhya Pradesh and other northern and western states from Saturday. Scattered rain and thundershower will be seen over parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions.

In the last 24 hours, Khaknagar recorded rain of 60mm and Sarangpur 50mm and 40mm in Jhabua. Similarly, Alirajpur, Mahidpur, Burhanpur, Khachrod, Gadarwara, Pandhana each recorded 20mm rain.

As per the meteorological department, Cyclone Bulbul does not have any impact on Madhya Pradesh. ‘Maha cyclone’ impact is dried out. Moisture feeding continues so there was clouds prevailed in some parts of the state. Reduction in day temperature started in Madhya Pradesh and within couple of days, there be more reduction in temperature.